 
menu menu menu

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles glory on his big day

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who were not invited to attend King Charles III's Scottish coronation this week, celebrated the Fourth of July with their children this week at parade in Montecito, California. 

Prince Harry was pictured carrying his two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet at the parade on Tuesday, a day before the King Charles coronation in Scotland.

Lilibet, Charles's youngest grandchild, looked festive for the American holiday in red Mary Janes and a blue and white floral dress. Meanwhile, Harry cut a casual figure in jeans, a green shirt and baseball cap.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie, four, also joined the Independence parade, according to Page Six.

However, Princess Lilibet stole the glory of her grandfather's big day as her latest picture appeared on the front page of many publications on the same day when King Charles was presented with the Crown of Scotland at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on July 5, 2023.

The service was preceded by a “people’s procession” and a royal procession to the cathedral, and rounded off with a gun salute. A Royal Air Force flypast also featured, coloring the skies with the trails of red, white and blue.

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character
Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash

Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash