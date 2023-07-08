Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who were not invited to attend King Charles III's Scottish coronation this week, celebrated the Fourth of July with their children this week at parade in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry was pictured carrying his two-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet at the parade on Tuesday, a day before the King Charles coronation in Scotland.



Lilibet, Charles's youngest grandchild, looked festive for the American holiday in red Mary Janes and a blue and white floral dress. Meanwhile, Harry cut a casual figure in jeans, a green shirt and baseball cap.



The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie, four, also joined the Independence parade, according to Page Six.

However, Princess Lilibet stole the glory of her grandfather's big day as her latest picture appeared on the front page of many publications on the same day when King Charles was presented with the Crown of Scotland at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on July 5, 2023.

The service was preceded by a “people’s procession” and a royal procession to the cathedral, and rounded off with a gun salute. A Royal Air Force flypast also featured, coloring the skies with the trails of red, white and blue.

