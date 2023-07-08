 
'The Idol' star shoots down toxic set rumours as S1 ends

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Several of The Idol cast, including women, rejected the set rumours
The Idol, another member, vociferously shut down what they called ‘rumours’ about toxic conditions on the set.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Jane Adams, who plays, Jocelyn’s label executive, said, “What is amazing to me is no one’s listening — I’ve not seen that before in all my days, such a dogged ‘We refuse to change the narrative.”

Adding, “I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go ** yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening. You’re not listening!”

The actor also said she remained unbothered if the show rubs salt on some people.

“Free speech is the license to offend, period, full stop. The funniest stuff, to me, is going to offend a group of people no matter what you do,” Adams continued.

“I love the show. These days, to certain people, you almost have to apologize when you dislike something or you love something. I don’t really care anymore. That is one good thing about being a gray-haired lady — it’s almost like you get a license to not care.”

The Idol has completed its first season run with five episodes and opened to mostly negative reception.

