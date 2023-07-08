Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Right) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan interact. AFP/File

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan aims to make progress in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Turkey in August.

Erdogan seeks to capitalise on the visit to address key issues, including extending the Black Sea grain deal and facilitating prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. With hopes for fruitful discussions, Erdogan expressed his optimism about the potential for peace and underlined Turkey's commitment to playing a crucial role in the negotiations.

"Our hope is that it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years," Erdogan underlined during a joint news conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Black Sea Grain Deal:

One of the key topics on the agenda is the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, which allows for the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea despite the ongoing conflict. Erdogan emphasises the importance of lengthening the agreement, aiming for extensions of at least three months and eventually up to two years. The stability and continuity of the grain deal are crucial not only for the involved nations but also for combating hunger in poorer nations. Erdogan is determined to secure longer timeframes and ensure the uninterrupted flow of grain exports.

Prisoner Exchanges:

Another critical issue to be addressed during Putin's visit is prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. Erdogan, alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlights the significance of this matter, particularly the return of captives, including political prisoners and Crimean Tatars. The discussions aim to find common ground and reach agreements on the release and repatriation of individuals detained during the conflict. Erdogan expresses optimism about achieving positive results, stressing the need to work towards the return of all captives and political prisoners.

Erdogan's Peace Initiative:

Erdogan views Putin's visit as an opportunity to make progress towards peace in Ukraine. He asserts Turkey's readiness to assume a leadership role in Kyiv's peace plan and emphasises the country's commitment to finding a resolution. Erdogan's support for Ukraine's membership in NATO demonstrates Turkey's dedication to the cause. He defends Ukraine's independence and condemns Russia's invasion as a violation of international law. Erdogan believes that Turkey's sincere desire for peace can contribute significantly to bringing both Ukraine and Russia back to the negotiating table.

International Observations:

The upcoming discussions between Erdogan and Putin are closely watched by the international community, particularly those invested in the resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin acknowledges Erdogan's mediation efforts and appreciates his role in attempting to find a peaceful resolution. The talks between the two leaders are pivotal in shaping the trajectory of the conflict and the prospects for renewed negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey's Balancing Act:

Turkey, as a NATO member, has successfully maintained diplomatic relations with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the conflict. Erdogan's strategic approach involves condemning Russia's invasion while maintaining economic ties. Turkey has refrained from imposing economic sanctions on Russia but has supplied arms to Ukraine and called for respect for its sovereignty. This delicate balancing act highlights Turkey's unique position and its efforts to navigate the complex dynamics of the region.