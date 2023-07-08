 
menu menu menu

Woman arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Woman arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swifts Rhode Island mansion
Woman arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion

Being a celebrity comes with its fair share of challenges, and one of the major downsides is the constant invasion of privacy. While most fans express their love and support in a respectful manner, there are always a few who cross the line and engage in inappropriate behavior. Recently, a 54-year-old woman from Connecticut was arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island.

On Monday, July 3, law enforcement received a trespassing complaint regarding the singer's residence in Westerly, Rhode Island. Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the trespasser, who hails from Bristol, positioned outside the gates. Westerly police chief Paul Gingerella confirmed that the woman had been previously instructed to stay off Swift's property.

The perpetrator, identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer, was apprehended by the police after she disregarded prior warnings to stay away from Swift's property.

TMZ reported that Meyer has been charged with willful trespassing and was released with the condition that she would not make any further attempts to access the property.

Although the 54-year-old woman has been released from custody, she is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on July 14, 2023.

The identity of the individual who alerted the authorities regarding the offense remains unclear. According to sources, Swift's security personnel instructed the woman to leave, but she refused to comply. 

More From Entertainment:

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state
DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity

DC Studios' 'Superman: Legacy' to focus on Superman's civilian identity