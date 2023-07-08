Woman arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion

Being a celebrity comes with its fair share of challenges, and one of the major downsides is the constant invasion of privacy. While most fans express their love and support in a respectful manner, there are always a few who cross the line and engage in inappropriate behavior. Recently, a 54-year-old woman from Connecticut was arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island.

On Monday, July 3, law enforcement received a trespassing complaint regarding the singer's residence in Westerly, Rhode Island. Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the trespasser, who hails from Bristol, positioned outside the gates. Westerly police chief Paul Gingerella confirmed that the woman had been previously instructed to stay off Swift's property.

The perpetrator, identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer, was apprehended by the police after she disregarded prior warnings to stay away from Swift's property.

TMZ reported that Meyer has been charged with willful trespassing and was released with the condition that she would not make any further attempts to access the property.

Although the 54-year-old woman has been released from custody, she is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on July 14, 2023.

The identity of the individual who alerted the authorities regarding the offense remains unclear. According to sources, Swift's security personnel instructed the woman to leave, but she refused to comply.