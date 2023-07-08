 
Selena Gomez shares glimpse of good time with bestie Taylor Swift: Photos

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Selena Gomez shares glimpse of good time with bestie Taylor Swift: Photos
Selena Gomez shares glimpse of good time with bestie Taylor Swift: Photos

Selena Gomez has recently shared a glimpse of good time with her best friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

On July 8, the Calm Down hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a series of Polaroid photos, which feature her, Swift, the Haim sisters and Swift’s longtime friend Ashley Avignone hanging out in a kitchen.

In the snapshots, the gal group could be seen enjoying their heart out, hugging each other, singing together and sharing red, white and blue popsicles.

In the caption, the Only Murders in the Building actress wrote, “Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals.”

“I needed that,” added the 30-year-old songstress.

Fans were ecstatic to see the reunion of both close pals and showered their love in the comments section.

One user said, “Love this… girl time is the best time!”

“The long awaited Taylena reunion,” another added.

A day ago, Swift also shared photos with Gomez and wished her fans a “belated Independence Day” while celebrating fourth of July.

Meanwhile, Swift and Gomez’s friendship have stayed strong over the years. They met each other in 2008 and after that, there's no looking back.

In a 2019 interview with UK’s Kiss FM, Gomez recalled the time she played her songs, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now for her friend, Swift.

“It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with Taylor for over a decade and love her family as well,” said Gomez.

The Heart Wants What It Wants crooner revealed that Swift and her mother “began crying tears” and “now it also gonna make me cry thinking about it, because it wasn't just about how great the song was, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately”.

“They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos,” she added.

