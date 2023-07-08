Lawsuits mount against Ye's Donda Academy over unusual practices

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, launched Donda Academy in September 2022 but reportedly closed it down the following month amidst controversy surrounding West's antisemitic comments and the termination of business partnerships.



However, the closure appears to have been temporary, and the school has since resumed operations. Former employees have now filed lawsuits against West and the academy, alleging various violations, reported Vanity Fair.



Isaiah Meadows, the former assistant principal of the school, has sued for wrongful termination, breach of contract, and violations related to education, health, safety, and labor.



Meadows claims that the school had issues such as exposed wiring, septic tank problems, and a lack of hot water, which was particularly concerning during the pandemic. One peculiar allegation is that West supposedly "does not like glass," leading to a skylight being left without glass, causing rainwater to enter the classroom.

In another lawsuit filed earlier by former teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, racial discrimination and wrongful termination were alleged.



They claimed that Ye had peculiar preferences, such as a fear of stairs and a dislike for conventional cleaning products. The suit also mentioned unconventional practices like a ban on utensils and daily sushi lunches for the children. It further alleged restrictions on outdoor activities and locked doors.

Ye's attorney has denied the allegations, stating that they are false and discount the experiences of the academy's current staff, students, and parents. Lawyers for Donda Academy also expressed concerns about the validity of the lawsuit filed by Hailey and Byers.