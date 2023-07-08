 
Maria Menounos reveals anguish over missed tumor: 'I was f***ing gutted'

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Actress Maria Menounos recently revealed that she had to suffer due to a doctor's negligence.

Maria, a stage-two pancreatic cancer patient, said that doctors initially missed the tumor during the scan which resulted in it growing double in size before cancer diagnosis.

The 45-year-old media personality appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she talked about her diagnosis after getting a full body MRI in January, reports Fox News. 

She said when they found the tumor in MRI, "I asked can we check the records of the November scan? I bet it was there."

"And it was. Back then it was two centimeters and when they found it in January it was four centimeters in size," she added.

She was expecting her first child via surrogate at the time of her diagnosis.

She said, "I was f***ing gutted," to receive the diagnosis just before the birth of her first daughter.

'I was guttural crying. I couldn't believe that I am going to have a baby and I won't be able to meet her.'

She expressed her shock over doctors missing the tumor in her first scan, and also told that she learned, 'different scans are better to see different things better'.

Maria told that "MRI is better to scan for tumors but for other things, CAT scans are better."

The actress had to go through surgery to remove ultimate benign growth. 

