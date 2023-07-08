Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to make Netflix deal a success

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly 'determined' to make her multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Netflix a success after Spotify parted ways with the royal couple.



According to a report by Ok Magazine, Archie and Lilibet mother and her team are reportedly trying hard to get the "green light" on movies and TV shows from Netflix before their $100 million deal with the streaming giant ends in 2025.

The publication, citing an insider, reported Harry and Meghan are "ready to come back stronger" after their deal with Spotify ended.

The California-based royal couple have released only Harry & Meghan with Netflix at the end of last year, but they have yet to debut any more work.

Last month, Meghan Markle and Harry's spokesperson confirmed they have parted ways with Spotify.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together," the statement said.