 
menu menu menu

BBC presenter suspended amid accusations of paying teenager for explicit pics

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Signage is seen at BBC Broadcasting House offices and recording studios, London, Britain, May 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
Signage is seen at BBC Broadcasting House offices and recording studios, London, Britain, May 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

A star BBC presenter has been taken off the air following accusations of paying a teenager a substantial sum of money in exchange for explicit photographs.

The mother of the alleged victim revealed that the funds, totalling over £35,000, were purportedly utilised to sustain a cocaine addiction that has had a devastating impact on her child's life.

The family reported the incident to the BBC on May 19th, urgently requesting that the broadcaster intervene and put a halt to the presenter's financial transactions.

According to The Sun, both the accused individual and the teenager, who was reportedly 17 years old when the payments commenced, remain unnamed.

The BBC acknowledged the severity of the allegations and affirmed its commitment to treating them with the utmost seriousness.

As a result, the presenter has been suspended pending further investigation. 

Responding to The Sun’s report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

More From World:

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes
2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico

2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico
Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?

Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?
Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'

Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'
Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives

Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives
Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?

Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?
Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free

Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free
Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India

Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India
US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden

US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden
Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict

Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict
Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images

Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images
US provides cluster munitions to Ukraine in landmark move

US provides cluster munitions to Ukraine in landmark move
Dutch govt collapses over migration row, uncertainty ahead

Dutch govt collapses over migration row, uncertainty ahead
Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?

Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?
At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York
PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site
Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom

Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom