Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggling with 'major money problems

July 08, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a massive crisis when it comes to money.

An inside source with a fast track to the couple’s inner lifestyle has made these admissions and claims.

Per the source in question, there is “nothing that is off the table” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because they are currently considering a lot of business ventures.

For those unversed, this has come amid Spotify’s exit, and has also been highlighted in the conversations of experts who suspect a downfall.

According to the inside source, it is exactly for this very reason that “they’ll do whatever it takes to maintain their posh Montecito lifestyle.”

This holds true especially considering the fact that “Harry even agreed to do a public therapy session in March — a 90-minute live-stream event with trauma expert and author Dr. Gabor Maté.”

This makes nothing impossible for the hustling Sussexes because “[Harry] and Meghan know their opportunities haven’t gone as planned, but they’re determined to stick it out and become a success — no matter what.”

