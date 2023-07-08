This new feature on WhatsApp will add more fun to your chats

A person uses emojis in their chat while using WhatsApp on a smartphone in this unated image. — AFP/File

When we talk about instant messaging, the most popular social media platform WhatsApp comes to mind, and fairly so, as the company keeps on making the app better with new updates every other day.



The latest feature on the messaging app is aimed at making users' experience more interactive and enjoyable as it makes a fun addition to your chats.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to share stickers in a new way to make the chats more enjoyable and interactive

The new feature is for Android phones which enables some beta testers to search for a particular sticker within the app. The update is linked to the ability to import sticker packs into WhatsApp from third-party apps, which the company introduced in 2018.

One of the requirements when creating stickers under the 2018 feature update was to associate a certain number of emojis with each sticker.

"WhatsApp is making use of that requirement requested back in 2018 by releasing a particular sticker search feature to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.16 update from the Google Play Store," the WhatsApp news tracker said.

— WABetaInfo

As shown in this screenshot, a new sticker tray appears above the keyboard, showing the stickers associated with the emoji entered in the chat bar.

To check if this feature is enabled on your phone, the users can download the Cuppy sticker pack from the built-in stickers store.

"After downloading this sticker pack, just type an emoji (for example, the one shown in the attached screenshot)."

The users will see a new sticker tray above the chat bar if they have received the feature update.

WABetaInfo suggests that the new update is "one of the most beneficial features" because locating a specific sticker becomes extremely complicated as the number of stickers installed in the app grows.

"With this feature, finding the right sticker for any situation will be much easier, saving time in the process," it stated.

It may be noted that the new feature is also compatible with third-party stickers.

The users who wish to enable support for this feature should modify the sticker pack within the application, which was used to create it and associate an emoji with each sticker.

The new sticker suggestion feature is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.