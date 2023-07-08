Kate Hudson enjoys fun-filled vacation with family in England

Kate Hudson shared fun-filled snaps of her life in England with her three kids, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani to her millions of Instagram followers.

'England lately,' the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star captioned the photo dump post adding #homeawayfromhome as a hashtag.

In one of the photos, the blonde beauty snuggled up with her kids as they watch Lizzo perform.

The stunning How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star went makeup-free in several of the photos, wearing her long blonde tresses loose and wavy around her shoulders.

In a video the star included in the England photo dump, Kate happily rode around on a green bicycle on the streets of London.

Keeping busy during their London stay, Danny and Kate were spotted dancing to Bruce Springsteen during the iconic musician's three hour set at Hyde Park.

The couple who share a daughter Rani together have been engaged since 2021.