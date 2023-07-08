Britney Spears husband addresses slap incident again after Police statements

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari talked about how fans are suppose to be treated by famous celebrities while sharing example of the popstar.

It has been confirmed by Las Vegas Police that the Toxic hitmaker accidently slapped herself after Victor Wembanyama's security guard pushed her hand off of him.

However, the aspiring actor took to Instagram to show the world how his famous wife treats her fans whenever they try to approach her.

Sharing a video featuring the Princess of Pop getting approach by a fan and how warmly she greeted her. “Celebrities are only celebrities because of the people and fans,” he wrote in his caption.

"She has never in her 25 years of true stardom treated anyone with disrespect,” Asghari added. “This is how you treat people.”

Asghari previously wrote after the shocking incident, “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves.”

“Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable,” he added.

“I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support.”

As per The Mirror, Las Vegas police confirmed that the popstar accidently smacked herself in the face when the bodyguard pushed her hand from the player’s shoulder.

Police said in their statement that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker "pushes" her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face" after watching the footage of the incident.

"Detectives were able to review the surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder,” they revealed.

"When she touched the player [Wembanyama's bodyguard] pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

The cops further said, "Due to the fact that [Wembanyama's bodyguard] did not wilfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist, an arrest was not made and citation was not given."