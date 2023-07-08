 
menu menu menu

Britney Spears husband addresses slap incident again after Police statements

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Britney Spears husband addresses slap incident again after Police statements
Britney Spears husband addresses slap incident again after Police statements 

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari talked about how fans are suppose to be treated by famous celebrities while sharing example of the popstar.

It has been confirmed by Las Vegas Police that the Toxic hitmaker accidently slapped herself after Victor Wembanyama's security guard pushed her hand off of him.

However, the aspiring actor took to Instagram to show the world how his famous wife treats her fans whenever they try to approach her.

Sharing a video featuring the Princess of Pop getting approach by a fan and how warmly she greeted her. “Celebrities are only celebrities because of the people and fans,” he wrote in his caption.

"She has never in her 25 years of true stardom treated anyone with disrespect,” Asghari added. “This is how you treat people.”

Asghari previously wrote after the shocking incident, “I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves.”

“Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable,” he added.

“I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for the support.”

As per The Mirror, Las Vegas police confirmed that the popstar accidently smacked herself in the face when the bodyguard pushed her hand from the player’s shoulder.

Police said in their statement that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker "pushes" her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face" after watching the footage of the incident.

"Detectives were able to review the surveillance footage of the event which showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder,” they revealed.

"When she touched the player [Wembanyama's bodyguard] pushes her hand off the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face."

The cops further said, "Due to the fact that [Wembanyama's bodyguard] did not wilfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney and probable cause did not exist, an arrest was not made and citation was not given."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state