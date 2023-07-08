When is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?

Lionel Messi during warm up before a match. —Reuters/File

In much-anticipated news for Lionel Messi's fans, Inter Miami, the footballer's next club, has recently announced that it will hold 'The Unveil' — a presentation event— on July 16 at its home stadium.

In a communication with reporters, the club revealed that a "major unveiling event" would be held on the day when its players will be presented. Even though the club did not mention Messi's name officially, fans are thrilled.

"The major unveiling event will include exciting entertainment, speeches on the pitch and more," the club said in a press release.

Messi's move to the USA was confirmed last month when he became a free agent at the end of June and is now set to be unveiled as a new Inter Miami player.

The Argentine player — a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner — announced last month that he was moving to the Major League Soccer club after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ended.

The gala event will be conducted at Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami.

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham — a co-owner of the club — is also likely to make an appearance at the event.

Jorge Mas — Inter Miami majority owner — has said the club could make "three to five signings" during the ongoing transfer window, and Messi is expected to be joined at Miami by his former Barcelona teammate and ex-Spain international midfielder Sergio Busquets.

Speculations abound that the two will be presented together on July 16.

The Argentinan is expected to debut on July 21 against Mexican club Cruz Azul in the new Leagues Cup — a tournament between top-flight clubs from MLS and the Mexican league.