Prince William is ‘intent’ on ‘completing’ Princess Diana’s work

Prince William is determined to honour his mother Princess Diana as he aims to accomplish the mission she had started in her lifetime.

BBC correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that William’s new housing initiative, Homewards, to end homelessness in the UK was inspired by his mother.

“His new initiative is something he has been thinking about and planning over many years and he says it was his mother who inspired him by taking him to visit homeless hostels when he was just a boy,” Bond explained.

“Now he wants not simply to tackle homelessness, but eradicate it. In almost everything he does and says, William is gently pushing the monarchy forward.”

William, who is the second-in-line to the throne, is reportedly making sure to make a difference with his new title, Prince of Wales.

“I love the fact that he has made it something of his signature that he just drops in on places (well, as much as any future King can just drop in without notice!) to say hello and see how various projects, charities and events are going,” Bond told the outlet.

Apart from honouring his mother, William is also mindful of his royal duties. “He knows, and has publicly said, that it is his job to keep the monarchy relevant in modern society. Diana told me she thought the monarchy was too distant and too inaccessible and that she wanted to change it. William is doing his best to achieve that.”

As for Diana’s legacy, Bond said that it was her boys. “People often ask me about Diana’s legacy. And I always say her true legacy is her two boys. Both are invested in many of the causes that Diana espoused,” she said.

“Harry has literally walked in his mother’s footsteps in Angola. But William is clearly intent on not only continuing but completing his mother’s work on tackling homelessness.”