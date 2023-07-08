 
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Kim Zolciak, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, has dropped her divorce petition against her husband Kroy Biermann, a former NFL player. 

A Georiga court of Friday dismissed the divorce after RHOA star filed for a 'dismissal without prejudice' in Fulton County's superior court.

Fox News reports that this dismissal came after two months the couple filed for divorce.

Last week, the couple was seen heading towards church together raising speculations that they had alluded to better days.

The 45-year-old Zolciak was seen accompanying 37-year-old Biermann at church in Atlanta. 

Five days later, she dropped the divorce petition 'without prejudice of answer and counterclaim'.

The couple had been married for 11 years and shared four children. 

Zolciak also had two daughters from her previous relationship.

Kroy filed his petition on grounds that his marriage was irretrievably broken in Atlanta on May 5. 

He also sought the equitable division of the debt that was obtained by the couple during their marriage.

Kim was seeking temporary permanent child support from Kroy and primary physical, joint legal custody of minor children.

She also pleaded with the court to restore her birthname to Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak.

In addition to the debt they obtained, the couple owes the IRS more than one million dollars in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017, and 2018. 

