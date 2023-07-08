Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie was recently left stunned after her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling made a silly remark just like his onscreen Ken character in a new promotional video.



Both stars, who play Barbie and Ken in the movie based on iconic dolls, were seen in a promotional video posted on social media.

While pointing to Robbie, Gosling said, “Don't make me look bad in front of the Americans.”

“I'm not American!” she responded before laughing at the Notebook actor’s error.

After watching this clip, fans shared that it was a “real-life Ken moment” for Gosling, as the doll usually depicted as being a bit of a himbo or male bimbo.

“It's the himbo energy. They both radiate it,” quipped one user in the comments, with another adding, “He did not lie he truly has that Kenergy.”

One more commented, “His Kenergy is off the charts.”

The clip came after it was reported that movie executives are considering for Barbie 2.

Earlier, the toy manufacturer's CEO Ynon Kreiz told Time magazine, “There is a possibility of more Barbie movies.”

Robbie also said in on her interviews that there have been talks, but nothing is set in stone.

She explained, “It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Kreiz added, “We're looking to create movies that become cultural events. If you can excite filmmakers like Greta Gerwig and Noah to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact.”