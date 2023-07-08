 
menu menu menu

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie was recently left stunned after her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling made a silly remark just like his onscreen Ken character in a new promotional video.

Both stars, who play Barbie and Ken in the movie based on iconic dolls, were seen in a promotional video posted on social media.

While pointing to Robbie, Gosling said, “Don't make me look bad in front of the Americans.”

“I'm not American!” she responded before laughing at the Notebook actor’s error.

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

After watching this clip, fans shared that it was a “real-life Ken moment” for Gosling, as the doll usually depicted as being a bit of a himbo or male bimbo.

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

“It's the himbo energy. They both radiate it,” quipped one user in the comments, with another adding, “He did not lie he truly has that Kenergy.”

One more commented, “His Kenergy is off the charts.”

The clip came after it was reported that movie executives are considering for Barbie 2.

Earlier, the toy manufacturer's CEO Ynon Kreiz told Time magazine, “There is a possibility of more Barbie movies.”

Robbie also said in on her interviews that there have been talks, but nothing is set in stone.

She explained, “It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Kreiz added, “We're looking to create movies that become cultural events. If you can excite filmmakers like Greta Gerwig and Noah to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero

Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Warner Bros. clarifies stance on Barbie ‘map scene’ after Vietnam banned the movie

Warner Bros. clarifies stance on Barbie ‘map scene’ after Vietnam banned the movie