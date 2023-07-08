 
James Cameron's shocking revelation about Leonardo DiCaprio’s audition for Titanic

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

James Cameron has recently confessed that Leonardo DiCaprio’s “arrogance” nearly lost him the Titanic movie.

Speaking to GQ magazine, James recalled he was “initially charmed” by Leo in his first meeting but later when he arranged a screen test for him with Kate Winslet, he rejected to read from the script during audition process.

“Leo didn’t know he was going to test. He came in, he thought it was another meeting to meet Kate,” revealed James.

The director mentioned, “And I said, ‘okay, we'll just go in the next room we'll run some lines, and I'll video it’. And he said, ‘you mean I'm reading?’ and I said ‘Yeah’. He said, ‘I don't read’.

James told the outlet, “I just shook his hand and thanked him for coming by. Leo replied, ‘You mean if I don't read, I don't get the part, just like that?’”

The movie-maker explained to Leo that Titanic was “a giant movie” and he could not “make a wrong decision” in casting.

After this, Leonardo, according to James reluctantly agreed to read the lines.

“He was so negative right until I said action and he turned into Jack.”

The movie turned out to be blockbuster and is still popular after 25 years of its release. 

