Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Idris Elba recently expressed optimism for creating more Luther movies following the successful release of Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix.

In an interview with Collider, Elba shared his enthusiasm for the character of DCI John Luther and his desire to continue exploring the story and evolution of Luther in future films.

"Yeah, it did really well. Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement, since it was the first film from the television show. I’m hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed."

Luther: The Fallen Sun, which premiered in March, received positive reviews from critics and proved to be a major hit on Netflix, ranking among the top five most streamed films on the platform.

Elba's hope for further Luther movies suggests that fans can look forward to more dark and captivating adventures featuring the iconic no-nonsense detective.

