Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Some royal presence is expected when British number 1 Katie Boulter faces defending women´s champion  ELena Rybakina at Wimbledon.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina was not at her best against French veteran Alize Cornet in the second round and will now be battling the home crowd when she takes on Katie Boulter.

It's still not known which member of the  British royal family may appear at the match. Royal fans are hoping that Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William  make a surprise appearance.

The couple has been dominating newspaper headlines since they become the Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year. They have also made changes in their staff to to improve content for their social media pages.

While their supporters love them for undertaking royal duties, King Charles' fans have sensed that William and Kate has tried to upstage the monarch on multiple occasions.

They have also received criticism for making every royal event about themselves.   


