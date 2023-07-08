 
menu menu menu

Amid protests, IAEA chief calls on top South Korean diplomat

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

This handout picture taken on July 8, 2023 and released by the South Korean Foreign Ministry via Yonhap shows Rafael Grossi (L), the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), shaking hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. — AFP
This handout picture taken on July 8, 2023 and released by the South Korean Foreign Ministry via Yonhap shows Rafael Grossi (L), the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), shaking hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. — AFP 

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Saturday called on South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Saturday.

Grossi arrived in Seoul on a three-day visit marked by protests over Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. 

The IAEA DG landed in the country on Friday after after a stay in Japan during which his agency approved Tokyo’s plan to release treated water from the tsunami-hit nuclear plant into the sea over the next few decades, AFP reported. 

Seoul conducted its own separate review of Tokyo's plan and also concluded that Japan would meet or exceed key international standards, with the release having "negligible consequences".

Despite that, Grossi's visit encountered resistance in South Korea, where public concern over the planned release has grown.

There has been "no disagreement" among experts involved in the review that gave the green light for a decades-long project, the IAEA chief said in an interview with the Yonhap news agency on Saturday.

"This is the final comprehensive report... No experts have come to me saying he or she disagrees on the contents," he said.

"It was a very thorough process."

That was not enough to keep hundreds of protesters from taking to the streets in central Seoul, bashing the IAEA's review as "insufficient" as Grossi met Foreign Minister Park Jin.

Demonstrators held various signs critical of the IAEA and Japan's plan, one of which read "IAEA is not qualified to verify environmental standards".

The IAEA report "was drawn up under the influence of Japan", claimed one protester on a microphone, without giving details.

Opposition MPs have also waged a public campaign in protest of Tokyo's plan, and some have even been on hunger strike.

Grossi is expected to meet opposition lawmakers on Sunday at the parliament.

Some 1.33 million cubic metres of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling has accumulated at the Fukushima site, which is being decommissioned after several reactors went into meltdown following the 2011 tsunami which badly damaged the plant.

The plant operator treats the water to remove almost all radioactive elements except tritium, and plans to dilute it before discharging it into the ocean over several decades.

Since taking power last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has sought to bury the historical hatchet with Japan on issues including wartime forced labour, as he seeks closer regional security cooperation in the face of rising nuclear threats from North Korea.

More From World:

2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico

2 killed, 1 missing as oil platform catches fire in Gulf of Mexico
Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?

Who is the BBC presenter accused of paying teen £35,000 for graphic pics?
Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'

Fence-mending: 'Good cop' Janet Yellen tells China, US to be 'good climate boys'
Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives

Apartment building collapse in Recife, Brazil, claims 8 lives
Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?

Banned bombs: What are cluster munitions and should Ukraine get them?
BBC presenter suspended amid accusations of paying teenager for explicit pics

BBC presenter suspended amid accusations of paying teenager for explicit pics
Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free

Helter Skelter: Charles Manson cult killer Leslie Van Houten likely to go free
Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India

Tomatoes more expensive than petrol in India
US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden

US destroys last of chemical weapons stockpile: Biden
Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict

Erdogan to host Putin, stresses mediation role in resolving Ukraine conflict
Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images

Top British TV Host suspended after paying teen £35,000 for explicit images
US provides cluster munitions to Ukraine in landmark move

US provides cluster munitions to Ukraine in landmark move
Dutch govt collapses over migration row, uncertainty ahead

Dutch govt collapses over migration row, uncertainty ahead
Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?

Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?
At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York
PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site
Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom

Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom