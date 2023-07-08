Russia mocks US supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine as sign of 'weakness'

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during annual news conference in Moscow, Russia December 20, 2018. — Reuters

Russia calls move desperate measure on part of Ukraine, US.

Says provision of cluster bombs to Ukraine exposes vulnerability.

Claims that much-touted Ukraine counteroffensive is falling apart.

In response to Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, Russia's foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday denouncing the move as an "act of desperation" and a display of 'weakness', AFP reported.

The Russian government's criticism suggests that they view the US decision as a desperate measure taken in response to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

They argue that providing cluster munitions to Ukraine reflects a sense of vulnerability and an attempt to compensate for perceived weaknesses.

This statement highlights the escalating tensions and differing perspectives between the two countries regarding the conflict.

"It is an act of desperation and shows weakness against the backdrop of the failure of the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova said the decision showed the "aggressive anti-Russian course taken by the US, which is aimed at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine as much as possible".

She also said Ukraine´s promises to use the controversial ammunition responsibly "are not worth anything".

Russia itself uses cluster bombs in Ukraine but they are banned in many parts of the world.

Humanitarian groups have strongly condemned the US decision to supply cluster munitions, which can go undetonated and potentially endanger civilians for years to come.

US President Joe Biden admitted that supplying Ukraine with weapons capable of covering several football fields with hundreds of multiple small explosives was "a difficult decision".