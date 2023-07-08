 
menu menu menu

Ryan Clark denies involvement in teen photo controversy: 'That ain't me, babe'

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Ryan Clark denies involvement in teen photo controversy: That aint me, babe
Ryan Clark denies involvement in teen photo controversy: 'That ain't me, babe'

Ryan Clark, a BBC presenter, has denied allegations of being that person who was allegedly providing money to a teen in return for 'sexual photos'.

Earlier, it was reported that a BBC presenter (without naming the star) was being investigated for soliciting explicit photos of a teenager.

The anonymous presenter was reported to have provided more than £35,000 to the teen for inappropriate photos, reports Metro.

The teen who is now 20, was 17 when all this started. The mother of the teen claimed that the money received was used to fund drug addiction.

After rumours went viral on social media, Rylan who is working for BBC since 2018 took to social media to clear dirt off the rumours surrounding him.

Taking to Twitter, Ryan said, "Not sure why my name is floating about but re that story in The Sun- that ain't me babe."

He added that he is currently filming a show for BBC in Italy, 'so take my name out ya mouths'.

Late on Friday night, Rylan wrote on The Sun's post, ‘It’s s*** like this that makes Twitter wild, I’m filming a new show in Italy for the BBC.’

The teenager's mother expressed her frustration over her kid's involvement in the alleged incident saying, 'I blame BBC man for destroying my child's life'.

She complained to BBC on May 19 and also asked them to stop the (unknown) star from sending money to her kid.

BBC said in a statement to Metro that process is in place to deal with allegations. 

More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender

DJ Khaled freshly called out for his 'Hot Ones' surrender
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side' video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side'
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?

Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?
Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'

Drake calls out 'homophobic' people who have problem with 'pink nailpaint'
Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?

Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz become friends again amid 'VPR'?
Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana

Oscar De La Hoya credits Travis Barker for raising his daughter Atiana
Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour video

Elton John and David Furnish are planning to ‘have more children’ after final tour
Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off video

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hoping’ Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off
Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right video

Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right
Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead

Korean singer Singer Lee Sang Eun has been found dead
‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer video

‘The Wire’ creator requests leniency for late Michael K. Williams’ drug dealer
Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group

Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group
BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee

BTS’ Jimin gets praised by Taemin from SHINee
New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US

New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady 'barely spoke' amid rumoured romance