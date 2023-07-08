New polls show Prince Harry more popular than Prince William in US

The latest polls have revealed that Prince Harry is more popular than Prince William in the US, according to express.co.uk.



Citing data collected from YouGov, the publication reported that 48 percent liked Prince Harry during the second quarter of 2023, and 24 percent of people disliked him, giving him a new approval rating of +24.

It said William was liked by 43 percent and disliked by 21 percent, giving an approval rating of +22, just below Prince Harry.



Prince Harry is settled in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the British royal family.

The couple has criticized the royal family during their media appearances on multiple occasions since their departure.

They opened up about their married life in their Netflix documentary later last year.

Days after the documentary premiered on the streaming giant, Prince Harry released his tell-all book "Spare".

The allegations levelled in the book against the royal family further deteriorated his relations with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.