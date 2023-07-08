Viral video shows Kate Middleton turning her head left and right

Multiple pictures of the Princess of Wales appeared online as her admirers showered praises on her for one reason or another after her Wimbledon appearance recently.



A video of the royal turning her head left and right was widely circulated by her supporters.

In the video, Kate, unaware of being filmed, is seen turning her head back and forth as she watches the match.

The video of Kate Middleton was apparently made during Katie Boulter's match earlier this week.

Kate Middleton was joined by Roger Federer, who won Wimbledon a record eight times, when the legend returned to Centre Court.



Federer received a standing ovation as he took his seat in the Royal Box next to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Kate's husband Prince William did not accompany her to the match.

Kate is an avid tennis player and has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

The Princess of Wales wears an exclusive green and purple bow tie pin to Wimbledon to signify her special position.



