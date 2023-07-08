 
Sarah Jessica Parker 'hoping' Kim Cattrall's expensive cameo pays off

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023


Fans are eagerly anticipating Kim Cattrall's return as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City reboot, but insiders suggest that Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays the lead character of love life columnist Carrie Bradshaw, is feeling a bit apprehensive about it.

RadarOnline has reported that sources close to Parker say she has been worried about her series, And Just Like That..., while Cattrall only appeared for a single million-dollar scene.

Sources revealed that SJP is hoping this "expensive gamble pays off and the show gets decent ratings." They claimed, "It's very frustrating for Sarah. She's put her heart and soul into this project — and Kim's stolen the show!"

"While Kim takes this bow and counts her bash, Sarah's been busting her butt promoting the show nonstop and fending off questions about Kim's cameo," the tipster continued.

Regarding her return to the Sex and the City reboot, Kim Cattrall has shared some information, stating that she received a call from the head of HBO with the opportunity.

She also mentioned that while she previously did not want to be part of the franchise, she probably would not fully "say goodbye" to her beloved character.

"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini … That's as far as I'll go," she told Today.

