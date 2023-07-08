Prince Philip's relative to star in Jennifer Lawrence film

After Meghan Markle and Lady Fredrick Windsor, another royal is making his debut as an actor in a feature film.

According to a report in a British newspaper, the actor has landed a role in a feature film alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Mailplus.co.uk. reported that Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece and Denmark will join Lawrence in her new film. "No Hard Feelings".

The prince is a socialite, actor and member of the non-reigning Greek royal family and the extended Danish royal family. He is the second son and third child of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Marie-Chantal Miller.

It said that the 22-year-old's sister Princess Olympia is goddaughter of Britain's King Charles.

The aspiring actor is the grandson of King Constantine of Greece, a relation of Prince Philip, the late father of King Charles of Britain.

Senior royal correspondent Richard Eden said the actor told the publication that he is proud of playing a small role in something so special.

Lady Fredrick Windsor, a member of the British royal family, is also an actor who famously featured in 'Titanic' TV series.

Lady Frederick aka Sophie Winkleman is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth's first cousin.

Prince Harry's wife and King Charles' daughter-in-law also starred in hit TV series Suits before marrying the Duke of Sussex.