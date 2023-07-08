 
Feud with Harry will haunt Prince William and Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

An expert has advised Prince William and Kate Middleton to examine their feud with Prince Harry if they want to avoid history repeating itself with Prince Louis.

The advice from an expert comes as Prince Harry and Prince William have failed to repair their relation more than two years after the Duke of Sussex was driven out of the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Sarah Hawkins, CEO at National Family Mediation (NFM), spoke about the risk of Louis feeling less important like his uncle Prince Harry.

The expert said mediation and open communication will be key for the family to stop another rift.

"Sadly, when families are facing conflict there is always the risk that history will repeat itself," said Sarah Hawkins.

The expert said, "In this situation it’s really important that the Royal Family gets together to discuss why Harry feels the way that he does, and what lessons can be learnt to prevent the same from happening in the future."

"Whether William and Charles believe Harry’s complaints are valid or not, he certainly feels ostracised and less important than his brother, and he feels that for a reason," said she.

The expert warned that there's a risk that Kate and William's younger son will see what has happened to his uncle and worry that the same fate will befall him.

She said mediation can help work through such issues amongst the adults, and that can only be a positive for all concerned.

