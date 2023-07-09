 
menu menu menu

David de Gea departs Manchester United after 12-year spell

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

(FILES) Manchester United´s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea celebrates after their victory in the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023.—AFP
(FILES) Manchester United´s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea celebrates after their victory in the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023.—AFP 

After 12 years at Manchester United, Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea has confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer, stating that it is the right time for him to undertake a new challenge. 

The 32-year-old, who became a free agent after his contract with United expired in June, holds several club records for a goalkeeper, including 545 appearances and 190 clean sheets.

In a farewell message to Manchester United supporters on social media, de Gea expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the love he received during his time at the club. He reflected on the successful period since joining United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and the achievements they had together. De Gea also acknowledged the impact of Manchester on his career, stating that the city would always hold a special place in his heart.

The decision regarding de Gea's departure came after a change in the framework of a contract extension that had initially been agreed upon between the player and the club. Negotiations extended over several months, and both sides ultimately concluded that it was time to move on. While de Gea's destination remains uncertain, there have been links to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

With de Gea's departure, Manchester United will need to consider their options for a new number-one goalkeeper. The club has been engaged in positive initial discussions regarding a possible deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. However, the price and priorities for reinforcements, including the need for a central striker, will play a crucial role in shaping their transfer plans. In the meantime, Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton are the experienced goalkeeping options for United, with Heaton likely to feature in their opening pre-season game against Leeds.

More From Sports:

David De Gea to depart from Manchester United after 12 years

David De Gea to depart from Manchester United after 12 years
Cristiano Ronaldo has no place in Sergio Aguero's list of top three strikers of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo has no place in Sergio Aguero's list of top three strikers of all time
When is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?

When is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?
'Meri pyari beti': Shahid Afridi pens heartfelt note for Aqsa on her wedding

'Meri pyari beti': Shahid Afridi pens heartfelt note for Aqsa on her wedding
Bilawal leads high-powered panel to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India

Bilawal leads high-powered panel to decide Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India
Wimbledon: Swiatek sets up clash with Bencic after victory over Martic

Wimbledon: Swiatek sets up clash with Bencic after victory over Martic
Messi may reunite with Barca teammates Busquets, Alba at Inter Miami

Messi may reunite with Barca teammates Busquets, Alba at Inter Miami
Tamim Iqbal takes back retirement after Bangladesh PM's intervention

Tamim Iqbal takes back retirement after Bangladesh PM's intervention
Rained-out: Babar Azam, others likely to miss Haris Rauf's wedding reception

Rained-out: Babar Azam, others likely to miss Haris Rauf's wedding reception
Mark Wood's heroics not enough as third Ashes Test hangs in balance

Mark Wood's heroics not enough as third Ashes Test hangs in balance
Just Stop Oil funder warns of more disruptions in high-profile sporting events

Just Stop Oil funder warns of more disruptions in high-profile sporting events
Negotiations stalled as Chelsea, Brighton clash over Caicedo's price

Negotiations stalled as Chelsea, Brighton clash over Caicedo's price
Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

PSG sign Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar on free transfers

PSG sign Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar on free transfers
After Ronaldo, Al-Nassr offers €20m to this player

After Ronaldo, Al-Nassr offers €20m to this player
Real Madrid welcome 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe

Real Madrid welcome 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe
WATCH: Haris Rauf makes 'Dhoom' entry at mehndi ceremony

WATCH: Haris Rauf makes 'Dhoom' entry at mehndi ceremony
Alamgir Tareen's death: Condolences from cricket fraternity pour in on Twitter

Alamgir Tareen's death: Condolences from cricket fraternity pour in on Twitter