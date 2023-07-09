UK teen explicit images scandal: Different TV presenters deny involvement

From left to right: Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker. Deadline.com

Multiple TV presenters, including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark, and Jeremy Vine, have denied being the unnamed presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit images.

The allegations surfaced after reports claimed that an unidentified top-rated TV star paid over £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures of the teenager when they were 17 years old.

The mother of the alleged recipient blames the presenter for her child's addiction to crack cocaine. In response to the allegations, Gary Lineker resorted to Twitter and spoke out that he is not involved. Rylan Clark and Jeremy Vine also took to social media to deny being the accused presenter.

Piers Morgan commented on the claims, suggesting that the identity of the TV presenter will have a significant impact on Britain once revealed.

Gary Lineker said that he not involved in the scandal. He said, "Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me."

Rylan Clark also took to Twitter and said, "Not sure why my name's floating about, but re that story in The Sun - that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths."

Jeremy Vine said that he is not involved in the scandal. he said, "Just to say I'm very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the 'BBC Presenter' in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain't me."

The mother of the alleged victim claims that her child's life was destroyed by the presenter, who allegedly paid over £35,000 for explicit images. The family approached the TV network to request that the presenter stop sending money. The teenager, who remains anonymous, went from being a happy-go-lucky teen to a drug addict. The network has assured that it treats all allegations seriously and has processes in place to investigate and address them.

The spokesperson for the TV network said: "We treat any allegations very seriously, and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them. If we receive information that requires further investigation or examination, we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes."

Sympathetic Twitter users have shown support for Rylan Clark, assuring him of his genuine nature and urging him not to worry about the unfounded accusations. The identity of the accused presenter remains undisclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.