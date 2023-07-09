 
Kanye West, Bianca Censori union 'pokes' Kim Kardashian 'insecurities'?

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Seemingly Bianca Censori keeps Kanye West in check, which Kim Kardashian is unable to do so
Bianca Censori and Kanye West's budding romance is grabbing attention and making headlines.

On the other hand, the spotlight was thrown at Kim Kardashian on her reaction, particularly to the hip-hop star's seemingly improvement under her wife's watch.

This abrupt change for betterment in Ye might arouse jealousy in the fashion mogul as she couldn't restrain the Donda hitmaker from his eccentric shenanigans, according to a relationship expert.

Talking to The Mirror, Kendra Capalbo LICSW, licensed sex and couples therapist at Esclusiva Couples Retreats, said, "It might be difficult for Kim to see Bianca receiving the version of Kanye that she had expressed a desire to have back—a more stable version. 

Kim has publicly acknowledged the challenges and emotional turmoil of the last few years of their relationship, and she might feel envious that Bianca seems to be experiencing a more balanced side of Kanye, similar to the person Kim initially fell in love with."

Adding the 42-year-old may not like "to hear people close to Kanye stating that Bianca is the best thing for him.

If Kim has hints of a saviour complex, which is plausible considering her past comments about being his 'clean up crew' throughout their relationship, it might be difficult for her to witness someone else seemingly becoming a better match for Kanye."

