Prince William, Kate Middleton 'strength' comes from 'mischievous side'

Prince William and Kate Middleton keep their marriage spark alive with their mischievous side.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are more than happy to show their affection in front of the public, notes expert.

Body language guru Darren Stanton has touched upon the couple's recent interactions in public, noting: “The two have got a very mischievous side to the relationship, and again, the fact that they are more than happy to kiss, hold hands and just have fun in public shows the kind of relationship that they have.”

He adds that William and Kate's relationship has “clearly gone from strength to strength, and they obviously have a very deep trust and deep relationship”.



"We rarely see displays of affection by members of the Royal Family - especially the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. This proves that William isn’t afraid to display his love and deep rapport for Kate," notes the expert.



William and Kate were appointed the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II