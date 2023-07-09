 
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'bedtime' habits keep their spark alive

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla marriage has been successful due to their healthy time apart, says expert.

The King and his wife sleep in separate beds as per the royal tradition, which gives them ample time to relax from the daily hustle.

Royal expert Joshua Rom notes the practice has been proven efficient for the couple over the years.

One source previously told the Daily Mail: “[His Royal Highness] has a room with a double bed, decorated to his own taste, then Camilla has her own room with a double bed, decorated just the way she likes it.

“In addition, they have a shared bedroom with a double bed that they can use whenever they like. The arrangement suits them perfectly," they added.

King Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005, almost 10 years after His Majesty's first wife, Princess Diana, passed away in a car accident.

