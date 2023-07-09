 
Rebecca Ferguson spills beans on 'Mission Impossible 7' eyepatch

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

One could not expect the hilarious reason Rebecca Ferguson
Everyone is familiar with Rebecca Ferguson's lively humour. So when she revealed why she wore an eyepatch in the Mission Impossible seven trailer, it was not hard to burst into laughter.

Stopping by at Hey U Guys podcast with her co-star Simon Pegg, the Dune star revealed the reason behind the one-eye look.

"You'd think that the reason for the eye patch is a cool one. It is not, alas."

To which Pegg cheekily asked, "It's because you can't wink, isn't it?"

"It's because I can't ******* wink," Ferguson confessed.

"He lined up the shot, I took it, I was ready, I was breathing, and he goes, 'Now close your eye,' and I went [makes funny face attempting to wink]. He went, 'No, close the onerr444 eye. 

Okay, other shot. Other angle. Close the eye.' [Makes funny face again] 'Can we get an eyepatch? Anyone?' There's nothing more to it than that."

The 53-year-old also said, "But out of circumstances, beautiful things are That's Mission all the way ... We hit an obstacle, we pivot, and the pivot always makes it better."

