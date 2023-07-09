Claire Foy looks pretty as she shows off her soft curves in white printed top

Claire Foy showed off her soft curves as she attended day nine of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday.

The actress, 39, left little to the imagination of her million followers while wearing a white top with a print of the view of a man from behind as he walked away wearing jeans.

The Crown star Claire also opted for a pair of blue denim jeans to match the designer on her top, which she teamed with a pair of comfortable white trainers.

She carried a black handbag with her and accessorised with a silver chain which she wore around her neck.

The star opted for a make-up palette of natural hues and wore her brown hair in loose waves.

It comes after Claire appeared to have found a new name in the lofty shape of musician Charlie Cunningham.

The pair were spotted hand in hand and looking close as they strolled around Notting Hill in west London on a shopping trip this week.