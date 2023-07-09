 
menu menu menu

Claire Foy looks pretty as she shows off her soft curves in white printed top

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Claire Foy looks pretty as she shows off her soft curves in white printed top
Claire Foy looks pretty as she shows off her soft curves in white printed top 

Claire Foy showed off her soft curves as she attended day nine of American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday.

The actress, 39, left little to the imagination of her million followers while wearing a white top with a print of the view of a man from behind as he walked away wearing jeans.

The Crown star Claire also opted for a pair of blue denim jeans to match the designer on her top, which she teamed with a pair of comfortable white trainers.

She carried a black handbag with her and accessorised with a silver chain which she wore around her neck.

The star opted for a make-up palette of natural hues and wore her brown hair in loose waves.

It comes after Claire appeared to have found a new name in the lofty shape of musician Charlie Cunningham.

The pair were spotted hand in hand and looking close as they strolled around Notting Hill in west London on a shopping trip this week.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery video

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery
Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Prince William warned after latest viral video video

Prince William warned after latest viral video
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour