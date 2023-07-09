 
menu menu menu

Brad Pitt makes a dashing appearance at British Grand Prix

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Brad Pitt sent waves of excitement through the city as he made his grand entrance at the Formula One Aramco British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Saturday.

The actor, 59, showcased his impeccable style as he was seen wearing a plain green T-shirt under a lightweight jacket in a lighter shade of the same colour.

He wore a pair of stonewashed jeans with ripped detail at the knees while he opted for a pair of neon yellow and white trainers.

The movie star wore a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses and casually walked with his hand in his pocket.

He cheered fans as he left the paddock at Silverstone on Friday, ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix.

The Hollywood star is at the famous racecourse in Northamptonshire to film an upcoming movie about Formula One racing.

In the film, the Fight Club star will play a driver who has come out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie and against the sport's biggest titans.

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery video

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery
Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Prince William warned after latest viral video video

Prince William warned after latest viral video
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour