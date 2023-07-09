Brad Pitt makes a dashing appearance at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt sent waves of excitement through the city as he made his grand entrance at the Formula One Aramco British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Saturday.

The actor, 59, showcased his impeccable style as he was seen wearing a plain green T-shirt under a lightweight jacket in a lighter shade of the same colour.

He wore a pair of stonewashed jeans with ripped detail at the knees while he opted for a pair of neon yellow and white trainers.

The movie star wore a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses and casually walked with his hand in his pocket.

He cheered fans as he left the paddock at Silverstone on Friday, ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix.

The Hollywood star is at the famous racecourse in Northamptonshire to film an upcoming movie about Formula One racing.

In the film, the Fight Club star will play a driver who has come out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie and against the sport's biggest titans.

Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, will direct the film.



