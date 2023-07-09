 
This Morning presenters face problem in hosting together: Details

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Another challenge for This Morning bosses!

As it has been reported to DailyMail that the bosses are facing more chaos over its revamp after relations between its two presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have become increasingly strained.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal some executives on the under-fire ITV daytime programme are worried they may have to consider the duo hosting more episodes apart.

Ms Hammond, 48, and Mr O'Leary, 50, who host This Morning on Fridays and school holidays, were seen as being able to steady the ship following Phillip Schofield's departure in May.

Sources claim that Ms Hammond is no longer as close as she was to Holly Willoughby. The pair were being tipped to be the main presenting duo when the programme begins its new season in September.

One insider on the show said: 'Alison and Dermot got off to a tricky start, they had very different levels of experience and came from totally different places but they then did start to rub along quite nicely.

'Recently though things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses, they fear that this couple they put together which they had hoped would carry the show through the tough times it is enduring may have to present apart a bit more.

As for Holly and Alison, they were as thick as thieves. Alison even invited Holly to stay at her house recently, something which Holly then shared with the This Morning viewers, which surprised Alison.' 


