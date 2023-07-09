 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed straight for a permanent decline, and are slipping outside of Hollywood’s good graces.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser referenced the damaging implications of this downward decline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be headed towards.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser started pointing out the names of bigwigs that have seemingly given up oon Meghan Markle.

According to News.com.au, she believes, “First on the scene was the Wall Street Journal (taking a break from finding good things to say about Ron DeSantis and his pathetic peddling of anti-immigrant and trans muck) with a lengthy deep-dive into their downfall titled Harry and Meghan Produce a Hollywood Flop: Themselves.”

“Next came Rolling Stone, which put out a piece earlier this week headed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in Their Flop Era.”

Then, came Spotify exec Bill Simmons, who labeled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ‘f****** grifters’, shortly before Hollywood talent agency chief Jeremy Zimmer added his own thoughts into the mix and said, “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent. And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something’.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “It’s impossible right now to escape the sense that Hollywood (and Wall Street) may have turned on the couple’s lacklustre if not just lacking output.”

