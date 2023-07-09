 
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event

Kim Kardashian shared a glamorous photo on Instagram where she can be seen cozying up to her best friend, La La Anthony, at an upscale banquet. 

La La, who was previously married to former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, looked stunning in a white gown that draped off one shoulder, resembling a toga. Kim, aged 42, showcased her curvaceous figure in a shimmering charcoal dress and displayed her famous pout to the camera.

In the midst of the tumultuous events they have experienced in recent years, including their respective divorces, Kim left her followers with a cryptic caption. 

She wrote, "If u see us happy just leave us alone plz, we deserve this." Kim, who has four children with her third and most recent ex-husband Kanye West, filed for divorce from him in February 2021 amid rumors of a crumbling relationship.

Similarly, La La filed for divorce from Carmelo later that same year. Their marriage had been characterized by ups and downs since 2017, ultimately leading to their decision to part ways.

