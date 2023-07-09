Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss divorce rumours with latest video?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss divorce rumours in latest video

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently dismissed divorce rumours with their latest outing along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The family of four was spotted celebrating US Independence Day on July 4th in Montecito, California.

A video shared on the official Instagram handle of Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel shows Meghan and Lilibet at roadside as they watched the model T Fords drive by, and waved at the participants.

Prince Harry and son Prince Archie can also be seen in the video.

The family of four watched as novelty cars and local ambulances and fire trucks made their way through the streets for the annual celebration.



Earlier, Lilibet was also pictured in the arms of her father, Prince Harry at the parade.

Meanwhile, royal expert and author Angela Levin had claimed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s marriage is ‘very nearly finished.’

