Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in some kind of a ‘Newtonian dimension’.



The ‘Newtonian dimension’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have found themselves in has been referenced by Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au she claimed, “It’s impossible right now to escape the sense that Hollywood (and Wall Street) may have turned on the couple’s lacklustre if not just lacking output.”

“Maybe there is a certain Newtonian dimension to all this – what goes up must come down,” she also added, in an attempt to question the implications.

Or maybe Ms Elser wondered, “what is happening is more of an emperor’s new clothes situation.”

Because “For years, the Sussexes have been earnestly banging on about how they are going to, any minute now, start producing podcasts, TV shows and documentaries that would constitute the application of Mother Teresa-like caring to the streaming model.”

These allegations stem from the couple’s constant updates on ‘future projects’ which don’t appear to reach the light of day.