Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

King Charles was crowned king once again on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, in a Scottish coronation, two months after his actual crowning ceremony.

However, while this event was to shine a spotlight on the monarch, it turns out Kate Middleton attracted most of the attention of the media, according to royal expert, Daniela Elser.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, the expert writes that in a “grim repeat of what happened after Charles’ actual coronation back in May, the media coverage of his Scottish ceremony was not breathlessly focused on the country’s newish King, but on his glamorous daughter-in-law instead.”

She detailed that the day after the Edinburgh ceremony, “nine major national newspapers in the UK, only one actually had a photo of His Majesty on the front page – and then it was a group shot featuring him with the Queen, Kate and William, the Duke of Rothesay.”

Elser opined that Charles had been waiting for “more than 50 years to get the top job” but he still “isn’t even getting his spotlight moment.”

At the event, Kate was dressed in a Saltire blue Catherine Walker coat and a shiny Philip Treacy hat. Elser pointed out that the Princess of Wales “managed to enjoy poll position on two front pages.”

“Even on what was meant to be an important day for the King, His Majesty is still being eclipsed by the duchess,” she expressed.

Previously, it was noted that Charles is not pleased with his son and daughter-in-law stealing his thunder at such events. In fact, Prince Harry also quoted an incident in his bombshell memoir, Spare, where he detailed how William was scolded for garnering too much attention.

“Pa and Camilla didn’t want Willy and Kate getting loads of publicity. Pa and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes. They’d openly scolded Willy about it many times,” the except read.

