Prince Harry realizing 'no one will actually care or watch' anything new

July 09, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry can only regain his 2021 post-Oprah support levels if he manages to ‘single-handedly save the entire pachyderm genus from poachers’.

The possibility of Prince Harry ‘even brushing close enough’ to the “2021 post-Oprah levels of support” he once had, has been addressed by Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au she started the entire conversation off by saying, “In a case of very convenient timing, Harry and Meghan were recently caught by a paparazzo looking as happy as linen-loving clams and holding hands.”

“A more cynical mind might find such a touching moment caught on camera at such an opportune moment worthy of a sardonic eyebrow raise," Ms Elser admitted in the middle of the piece. 

“But bigger picture time – would a couple of hours of Harry trying to hug elephants for the cameras really take them back to even close to 2021 post-Oprah levels of support?”

Before concluding she also added, “Unless he somehow manages to single-handedly save the entire pachyderm genus from poachers, I’m not sure anyone will actually care – or watch – that much.”

