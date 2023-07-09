Prince William warned after latest viral video

Prince of Wales Prince William has been warned over his behaviour towards his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after their viral video from Jordan.



The future king has been criticized by Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson, the hosts of a major podcast.

They opened up about the viral video in which the Prince of Wales seemed to tell his wife to “chop chop” while using his hand to make a circular motion.

Rachel said that while William wasn’t being “disrespectful”, she could apparently “sense Kate’s tension”.





She further said: “Husbands, do not do this! William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride. First of all William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for like no time at all and then he’s like chop, chop – no!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended wedding reception of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his wife Princess Rajwa last month.

A footage from the royal wedding revealed a cheeky comment the Prince of Wales made to his wife Kate Middleton.

In the footage circulating on social media, Kate and William are seen giving their heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds, with a very long line of other guests queuing up behind them for the same reason.

As the Princess of Wales continues to chat with the bride, Prince William, clearly sensing that she was holding up other guests, telling her "chop, chop. Let's keep going."