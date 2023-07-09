 
menu menu menu

Prince William warned after latest viral video

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Prince of Wales Prince William has been warned over his behaviour towards his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after their viral video from Jordan.

The future king has been criticized by Rachel Burchfield and Jessica Robinson, the hosts of a major podcast.

They opened up about the viral video in which the Prince of Wales seemed to tell his wife to “chop chop” while using his hand to make a circular motion.

Rachel said that while William wasn’t being “disrespectful”, she could apparently “sense Kate’s tension”.


She further said: “Husbands, do not do this! William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride. First of all William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude, and then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for like no time at all and then he’s like chop, chop – no!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended wedding reception of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and his wife Princess Rajwa last month.

A footage from the royal wedding revealed a cheeky comment the Prince of Wales made to his wife Kate Middleton.

In the footage circulating on social media, Kate and William are seen giving their heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds, with a very long line of other guests queuing up behind them for the same reason.

As the Princess of Wales continues to chat with the bride, Prince William, clearly sensing that she was holding up other guests, telling her "chop, chop. Let's keep going."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery video

King Charles causing ‘more damage’ by delaying apology for slavery
Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy with style and humor
Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new video

Prince Harry realizing ‘no one will actually care or watch’ anything new
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink sheer ensemble on the beach
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice

Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school Mean Girls production, offering encouragement and advice
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position video

King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stuck in a ‘Newtonian dimension’
Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships

Joan Collins discusses love life and age gap relationships
Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in

Stephanie Hsu reflects on her character's bold nude scene in "Joy Ride"
Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation video

Kate Middleton ‘eclipsed’ King Charles once again at Scottish Coronation
Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman’s final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now battling Wall Street?
Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour

Jennifer Garner praises Taylor Swift’s ‘ferocity and stamina’ at Eras Tour
Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope

Kris Jenner shares sweet birthday post for granddaughter Penelope
Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party

Paris Hilton shines in rhinestone catsuit for DJ set at British Grand Prix opening party
Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source

Full House alum Mary-Kate Olsen now ‘healthier and happier than ever’, reveals source
Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour

Harry Styles struck in the face by flying object during Vienna concert on Love On Tour
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony showcase their glamorous bond at an upscale event