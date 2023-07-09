 
Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Angad and Mrunal 'Lust Stories 2' is directed by R. Balki

Angad Bedi, who recently collaborated with Mrunal Thakur in Lust Stories 2, has shared his experience of working with her in the film.

Bedi, while talking in an interview, said that he felt he and Thakur make a good-looking couple on-screen, reports India Today.

"I feel that Mrunal, as a co-actor and human being, brought all the niceness out of me. The credit should go to her. She saw me in a certain way and she bought a certain energy towards me.”

“I just responded with that energy. And I felt she and I make a good-looking couple on the screen. We also look cute together. I think that is what people like in 'Made For Each Other'," 

He went on to say: "I feel that hopefully, I can collaborate more with her in future films. It will be very nice. She is lovely. She has got a beautiful face, expressive eyes and a lovely smile.”

“These are all good attributes to have. I have been fortunate to have worked with very good heroines. I would rate Mrunal Thakur right up there as the very best.”

Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur starred in Lust Stories 2 directed by R Balkiwhich also featured Neena Gupta.

