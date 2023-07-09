Gigi Hadid reacts as Taylor Swift reunites with ex for ‘I Can See You’ video

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has expressed her true feelings after singer and songwriter Taylor Swift reunited with her former boyfriend Taylor Lauter for her ‘I Can See You’ video.



Taylor Swift announced that her ‘I Can See You’ video is finally out on social media on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the Bad Blood singer said “WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out.”

“I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.”



‘I Can See You’ video stars Swift’s ex boyfriend Taylor Lauter and Joey King and is directed and written by Taylor Swift herself.

Swift’s post has received over seven million likes in 24 hours.

Gigi Hadid also reacted to the post by pressing the heart button.