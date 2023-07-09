Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were recently honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Bay Street Theatre & Sag Harbor Centre For The Arts Annual Summer Gala, held in New York.



According to Broadway World via Daily Mail, the couple attended this event to show their support to the organisation that helps to educate, motivate and entertain through the performing arts.

During the event, Sarah and Matthew also received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

In the picture, both stars were looking stylish as Sarah donned a multi-colored, full-length dress that highlighted her petite figure.

The Sex And The City actress complemented the look with a pair of brown open-toe heels and a light-coloured purse.

Matthew on the other hand appeared dapper in a vintage-looking brownish suit that he complemented with red and white-patterned dress shirt and light blue bow tie.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple were recognised for their amazing contributions to American theatre over the years.

Meanwhile, other star Julie Andrews was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for supporting education.