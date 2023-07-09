Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s moral crusade to ‘leave them penniless’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the negative implications of having their “names now being associated with anger”.



Allegations regarding the couple’s attitude and its ‘negative implications’ have been referenced by royal commentator Daneila Elser.

She started the chat off by saying, “Their names are now associated with anger and family hurts, with toxicity and also with difficult (but at times important) questions about race and the media.”

According to a report by News.com.au she believes, “They have made themselves too freighted, too complicated, too political for, say, some deep-pocketed cosmetics label to want to hire.”

“Maybe they see all of this as the right thing morally, but as commercial prospects, they may well have taken a serious hit.”

Before concluding Ms Elser even went as far as to add, “If nothing else works, if no new projects come up quick stick, then at least there is an entire genre of TV built on down-on-their-uppers former names and transforming them into bingeable gold. The Real HRHs of Montecito anyone?”