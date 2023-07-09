 
menu menu menu

'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Calvary Chapel, in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8, 2023. — AFP
Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Calvary Chapel, in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8, 2023. — AFP

  • DeSantis "highly overrated, has no personality": Trump.
  • Trump accuses Biden of taking millions from China.
  • "We have corrupt, incompetent leader in White House."

Former President Donald Trump criticised incumbent President Joe Biden and accused him of corruption and incompetency in Las Vegas Saturday before he left to attend a UFC event meeting Dana White, actor Mel Gibson, and others.

While speaking to the Republican volunteers, the 2024 presidential candidate commented on the country's economy, crime, and border issues, mentioning another forerunner for the Oval Office, Ron DeSantis.

The 77-year-old said Biden was a "corrupt, incompetent leader who has been compromised by China and Ukraine." 

He remarked that DeSantis was "highly overrated and has no personality".

US President Joe Biden speaks about healthcare costs in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 7, 2023. — AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks about healthcare costs in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 7, 2023. — AFP

Trump came down hard on the US president, declaring that "the gloves are off", accusing him of taking "$10,200,000 from China."

"We have a corrupt, incompetent leader in the White House. And I wouldn't have said this a few weeks ago," he said.

“He's totally compromised. In history, there has never been a scandal like this,” said the former president, who has been indicted two times in several cases, including hush money payment and retaining classified documents at his residence.

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. — AFP
Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. — AFP

While turning his guns on DeSantis, Trump said: "I'm not a big fan of his and he's highly overrated. He's highly overrated."

"Remember, he's the one that wanted to cut Social Security. He's the one that wanted to raise the minimum wage, and he voted on this," the former president said.

"This isn't just and the one thing you have to remember when a politician comes out with an initial plan and then they go into a corner because they're getting killed because he's getting killed," he added.

Moreover, hinting at an electoral challenge in Nevada, Trump said: "We have a big job to do. This has been a hard state. I really believe it's a Republican state. This is the most important election in the history of our country."

Former president Trump had been facing 37 charges of retaining classified documents illegally after leaving the White House.

He appeared before the Miami federal courts last month, where he faced federal charges of mishandling US government secrets.

He was charged for the second time months after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him in a hush-money case involving an adult film star Stormy Daniels.

However, Trump denied all charges and accused the Democrats of launching a "witch hunt" against him, saying that the indictments were "politically motivated". 

"One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform as he was driven to court, repeating his regular accusation of a "witchhunt!"

He could be punished with up to 10 years in prison, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and other offenses.

More From World:

One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs
Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three

Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three
North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision

North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision
WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter video

WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter
WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC video

WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead
UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter

UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter
US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen

US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen
Biden set to meet King Charles and PM Sunak during UK visit

Biden set to meet King Charles and PM Sunak during UK visit
14 killed in Brazil apartment building collapse

14 killed in Brazil apartment building collapse
Russia accuses Turkey of violating agreements by releasing Ukrainian fighters

Russia accuses Turkey of violating agreements by releasing Ukrainian fighters
UK teen explicit images scandal: Different TV presenters deny involvement

UK teen explicit images scandal: Different TV presenters deny involvement
Ukraine deserves NATO membership: Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine deserves NATO membership: Tayyip Erdogan
World's hottest day record beaten for third time in a week

World's hottest day record beaten for third time in a week
Study reveals how snakes under stress can be similar to humans

Study reveals how snakes under stress can be similar to humans
Amid protests, IAEA chief calls on top South Korean diplomat

Amid protests, IAEA chief calls on top South Korean diplomat
Two Iranian cops killed in ‘terrorist attack’ on police station

Two Iranian cops killed in ‘terrorist attack’ on police station