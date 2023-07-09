'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden

Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Calvary Chapel, in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8, 2023. — AFP

DeSantis "highly overrated, has no personality": Trump.

Trump accuses Biden of taking millions from China.

"We have corrupt, incompetent leader in White House."

Former President Donald Trump criticised incumbent President Joe Biden and accused him of corruption and incompetency in Las Vegas Saturday before he left to attend a UFC event meeting Dana White, actor Mel Gibson, and others.

While speaking to the Republican volunteers, the 2024 presidential candidate commented on the country's economy, crime, and border issues, mentioning another forerunner for the Oval Office, Ron DeSantis.

The 77-year-old said Biden was a "corrupt, incompetent leader who has been compromised by China and Ukraine."

He remarked that DeSantis was "highly overrated and has no personality".

US President Joe Biden speaks about healthcare costs in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 7, 2023. — AFP

Trump came down hard on the US president, declaring that "the gloves are off", accusing him of taking "$10,200,000 from China."

"We have a corrupt, incompetent leader in the White House. And I wouldn't have said this a few weeks ago," he said.

“He's totally compromised. In history, there has never been a scandal like this,” said the former president, who has been indicted two times in several cases, including hush money payment and retaining classified documents at his residence.

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. — AFP

While turning his guns on DeSantis, Trump said: "I'm not a big fan of his and he's highly overrated. He's highly overrated."

"Remember, he's the one that wanted to cut Social Security. He's the one that wanted to raise the minimum wage, and he voted on this," the former president said.

"This isn't just and the one thing you have to remember when a politician comes out with an initial plan and then they go into a corner because they're getting killed because he's getting killed," he added.

Moreover, hinting at an electoral challenge in Nevada, Trump said: "We have a big job to do. This has been a hard state. I really believe it's a Republican state. This is the most important election in the history of our country."

Former president Trump had been facing 37 charges of retaining classified documents illegally after leaving the White House.

He appeared before the Miami federal courts last month, where he faced federal charges of mishandling US government secrets.

He was charged for the second time months after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him in a hush-money case involving an adult film star Stormy Daniels.



However, Trump denied all charges and accused the Democrats of launching a "witch hunt" against him, saying that the indictments were "politically motivated".

"One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform as he was driven to court, repeating his regular accusation of a "witchhunt!"



He could be punished with up to 10 years in prison, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and other offenses.

