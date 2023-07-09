Britney Spears wants ‘apology’ amid Victor Wembanyama's security guard drama

Britney Spears has asked God for help in an emotional Instagram post, days after she got hit in the face during an encounter with NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard.

Spears, 41, was struck on Wednesday when she ran up to the sporting star outside a restaurant in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Police Department's investigation found that Spears had actually been the one to hit herself in the face after the security guard protecting the French 19-year-old pushed her hand off him.

Amid the continuing fallout of the incident, Spears posted a meme that read: 'you will smile again,' and asked in the caption: 'When's that God ???'

Her post came after it emerged Spears 'wants an apology,' with a source close to the singer telling DailyMail.com the guard's actions were dangerous and 'disgusting'.

Spears herself on Friday said she did not blame Wembanyama, but she felt she had been treated unfairly.

She wrote on Instagram that she did not want to claim she was a victim, but added: 'I don't feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country.'

A source close to Spears told DailyMail.com she wanted an apology, and she felt the security guard's actions were dangerous.